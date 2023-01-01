Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

131,813 KM

Details Description Features

$22,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,600

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 10079286
  2. 10079286
  3. 10079286
  4. 10079286
  5. 10079286
  6. 10079286
  7. 10079286
  8. 10079286
  9. 10079286
  10. 10079286
  11. 10079286
  12. 10079286
  13. 10079286
  14. 10079286
  15. 10079286
  16. 10079286
  17. 10079286
  18. 10079286
  19. 10079286
  20. 10079286
  21. 10079286
  22. 10079286
  23. 10079286
  24. 10079286
  25. 10079286
  26. 10079286
  27. 10079286
  28. 10079286
  29. 10079286
  30. 10079286
  31. 10079286
  32. 10079286
  33. 10079286
  34. 10079286
  35. 10079286
  36. 10079286
Contact Seller

$22,600

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10079286
  • Stock #: N231108A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,813 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and stylish ride with a range of modern features. Here's a detailed description of the vehicle:Exterior:The Tucson SE boasts a sleek and contemporary design that combines aerodynamic lines with a rugged appeal. It features a bold front grille with Hyundai's signature hexagonal shape, complemented by stylish headlights and integrated LED daytime running lights. The body is well-proportioned, with smooth curves and chrome accents that enhance its overall appearance. The vehicle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and has a compact yet sturdy build, making it perfect for urban driving and adventures alike.Interior:Inside the Tucson SE, you'll find a spacious and well-crafted cabin that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The seating configuration accommodates five passengers with ample headroom and legroom, ensuring a comfortable journey for everyone. The seats are upholstered in durable cloth material, and the driver's seat is adjustable to find the ideal position for optimal comfort. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, allowing for versatility in carrying both passengers and larger items.Technology and Features:The Tucson SE is equipped with a range of advanced technology features to enhance the driving experience. It includes a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that serves as the control center for audio, phone connectivity, and vehicle settings. Bluetooth connectivity enables hands-free calling and audio streaming, while the USB port allows for easy device charging and connectivity. The vehicle also includes a rearview camera to assist with parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.Performance and Efficiency:Under the hood, the Tucson SE is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that delivers 164 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive gear shifts. The vehicle offers a comfortable and composed ride, with well-tuned suspension that absorbs road imperfections effectively. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Tucson SE achieves an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving.Safety:Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Tucson SE reflects that commitment. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, and a full complement of airbags. Additionally, it features advanced safety technologies like electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The Tucson SE also received good safety ratings in crash tests conducted by independent organizations.Overall, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is a reliable and stylish compact SUV that offers a comfortable interior, modern technology features, and a strong focus on safety. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Tucson SE provides a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Noir Pearl
BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 39,263 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
393,861 KM
$53,049 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,540 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory