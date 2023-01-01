$22,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3810
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$22,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10079286
- Stock #: N231108A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,813 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable and stylish ride with a range of modern features. Here's a detailed description of the vehicle:Exterior:The Tucson SE boasts a sleek and contemporary design that combines aerodynamic lines with a rugged appeal. It features a bold front grille with Hyundai's signature hexagonal shape, complemented by stylish headlights and integrated LED daytime running lights. The body is well-proportioned, with smooth curves and chrome accents that enhance its overall appearance. The vehicle is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and has a compact yet sturdy build, making it perfect for urban driving and adventures alike.Interior:Inside the Tucson SE, you'll find a spacious and well-crafted cabin that prioritizes comfort and convenience. The seating configuration accommodates five passengers with ample headroom and legroom, ensuring a comfortable journey for everyone. The seats are upholstered in durable cloth material, and the driver's seat is adjustable to find the ideal position for optimal comfort. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, allowing for versatility in carrying both passengers and larger items.Technology and Features:The Tucson SE is equipped with a range of advanced technology features to enhance the driving experience. It includes a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that serves as the control center for audio, phone connectivity, and vehicle settings. Bluetooth connectivity enables hands-free calling and audio streaming, while the USB port allows for easy device charging and connectivity. The vehicle also includes a rearview camera to assist with parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.Performance and Efficiency:Under the hood, the Tucson SE is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that delivers 164 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive gear shifts. The vehicle offers a comfortable and composed ride, with well-tuned suspension that absorbs road imperfections effectively. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Tucson SE achieves an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving.Safety:Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Tucson SE reflects that commitment. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, and a full complement of airbags. Additionally, it features advanced safety technologies like electronic brakeforce distribution, brake assist, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The Tucson SE also received good safety ratings in crash tests conducted by independent organizations.Overall, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is a reliable and stylish compact SUV that offers a comfortable interior, modern technology features, and a strong focus on safety. Whether you're commuting in the city or embarking on a road trip, the Tucson SE provides a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.