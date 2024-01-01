$26,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar E-Type
S
2018 Jaguar E-Type
S
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADFJ2FX6J1Z09853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, P250 AWD S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Interior
Passive keyless entry
Additional Features
Powered Tailgate
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Black Contrast Roof
Garage Door Opener (Homelink)
Air Quality Sensor
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
Cabin Air Ionisation
TFT VIRTUAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER
10-Way Heated Front Seats
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: Heated Windscreen heated washer jets Heated Steering Wheel Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO
DRIVE PACK -inc: Blind Spot Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist High-Speed Emergency Braking
RADIO: MERIDIAN 380W SOUND SYSTEM -inc: 10 speakers subwoofer Solid State Drive (SDD) Navigation Pro w/10" Touch Pro system Pro Services and Wi-Fi hotspot (includes real time traffic flow parking service satellite view online routing door to do...
ADDITIONAL POWER SOCKETS -inc: Row 2 USB ports (charging only)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2018 Jaguar E-Type