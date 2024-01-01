Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, P250 AWD S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2018 Jaguar E-Type

64,563 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jaguar E-Type

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar E-Type

S

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADFJ2FX6J1Z09853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, P250 AWD S, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Interior

Passive keyless entry

Additional Features

Powered Tailgate
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Black Contrast Roof
Garage Door Opener (Homelink)
Air Quality Sensor
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
Cabin Air Ionisation
TFT VIRTUAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER
10-Way Heated Front Seats
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: Heated Windscreen heated washer jets Heated Steering Wheel Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel
EBONY GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO & HD RADIO
DRIVE PACK -inc: Blind Spot Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist High-Speed Emergency Braking
RADIO: MERIDIAN 380W SOUND SYSTEM -inc: 10 speakers subwoofer Solid State Drive (SDD) Navigation Pro w/10" Touch Pro system Pro Services and Wi-Fi hotspot (includes real time traffic flow parking service satellite view online routing door to do...
ADDITIONAL POWER SOCKETS -inc: Row 2 USB ports (charging only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 RAM 2500 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 RAM 2500 99,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Lexus RX 41,156 KM $42,650 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in St. John's, NL
2019 Honda CR-V LX 62,600 KM $26,989 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1233

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar E-Type