2018 Jaguar F-PACE

63,018 KM

Details

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Premium

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Premium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7515012
  Stock #: L21086T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 20d AWD Premium, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Ebony Headlining
FIRENZE RED METALLIC
EBONY LUXTEC SEAT TRIM
INCONTROL WIFI -inc: 3G WiFi hotspot SIM card supplied w/vehicle and includes trial data plan
FULL LENGTH GLOSS BLACK ROOF RAILS
COLD CLIMATE PACK -inc: Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Windscreen heated washer jets
TOUCH NAVIGATION SYSTEM (SD CARD) -inc: dynamic route guidance (where TMC available) JaguarVoice text message handling (subject to compatible phone) and higher power user interface panel charges devices 3 times faster
BLACK EXTERIOR PACK -inc: gloss black side vents and gloss black side window surround Gloss Black Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
WHEELS: 19" 5 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK (STYLE 5037)
VISION PACK -inc: Blind Spot Monitor & Reverse Traffic Detection Xenon Headlights w/LED Signature Lighting headlight power wash Autonomous Emergency Braking Front & Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-XXXX

902-453-1233

