2018 Jeep Wrangler

101,008 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Unlimited Rubicon

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130277
  • Stock #: NB41575A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRhino Clearcoat2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon4WD 5-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Remote Start System
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio

Interior

MOPAR Slush Mats
Front heated seats

Exterior

Jeep Trail Rated Kit

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Rhino
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic A/C Refrigerant
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: MOPAR Slush Mats Front Heated Seats
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

