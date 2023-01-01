2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 0 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10130277

10130277 Stock #: NB41575A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RHINO

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,008 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Remote Start System 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Interior MOPAR Slush Mats Front heated seats Exterior Jeep Trail Rated Kit Additional Features ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Rhino LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Low Beam Daytime Running Lights BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic A/C Refrigerant BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: MOPAR Slush Mats Front Heated Seats RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.