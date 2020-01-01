Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,256KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4473669
  • Stock #: W135205
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG4JW135205
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681

2018 Wrangler Sahara Unlimited with 17000kms! This Wrangler comes fully loaded and is like new!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

