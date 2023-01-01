Menu
2018 Land Rover Evoque

29,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

SE

SE

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10078521
  • Stock #: LPS4811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

he 2018 Range Rover Evoque SE is a remarkable luxury compact SUV that excels in design, performance, and features. Its striking exterior design combines the timeless Range Rover aesthetic with modern elegance, featuring a sleek coupe-like roofline and muscular proportions that command attention on the road.Inside the Evoque SE, you'll find a luxurious and refined cabin. Crafted with high-quality materials and exquisite attention to detail, the interior exudes opulence. The premium leather upholstery, along with the meticulous craftsmanship, creates a truly lavish atmosphere. Both front and rear passengers enjoy comfortable seating and ample space to relax and enjoy the ride.When it comes to performance, the Evoque SE doesn't disappoint. Powered by a capable 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, it offers a perfect blend of power and efficiency. The acceleration is smooth and responsive, while the precise handling and strong brakes ensure an enjoyable driving experience in both urban and open-road settings.The Evoque SE is equipped with advanced technology features that enhance convenience and connectivity. The Touch Pro infotainment system, displayed on a 10-inch touchscreen, is intuitive and user-friendly. With Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone integration, accessing entertainment and navigation features is seamless and effortless.True to its Range Rover heritage, the Evoque SE also offers impressive off-road capabilities. With the Terrain Response system, drivers can optimize performance on various surfaces, including snow, mud, and sand. The all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction, making the Evoque SE suitable for adventurous journeys or tackling challenging weather conditions.Moreover, the 2018 Range Rover Evoque SE maintains its value well, thanks to its luxury, performance, and brand reputation. Its desirability among buyers translates to excellent resale value, which can be advantageous if you decide to sell or trade-in the vehicle in the future.In conclusion, the 2018 Range Rover Evoque SE presents an enticing package of style, luxury, performance, and advanced features. Its captivating design, refined interior, impressive performance, and cutting-edge technology make it a compelling choice for those seeking a compact SUV that stands out on the road while delivering a truly luxurious driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

