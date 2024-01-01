Menu
Compact Cars, IS 300 AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

2018 Lexus IS

127,801 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
127,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NE27435B
  • Mileage 127,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, IS 300 AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

