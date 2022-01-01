Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC

62,674 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

2018 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BO3136A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BO3136A
  • Mileage 62,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD Reserve, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: Accessory
MKC TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning brake support Active Park Assist w/Forward Sensing System Lane Keeping System
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 (STD)
HAZELNUT PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: semi-micro perforated comfort (12-way) power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory comfort (12-way) power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar 4-way manual adjustable front hea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

