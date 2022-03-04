Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKC

108,366 KM

Details Description Features

$48,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8593403
  2. 8593403
Contact Seller

$48,000

+ taxes & licensing

108,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8593403
  • Stock #: NL11777A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour CAPPUCCINO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD Select, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A SELECT
SELECT PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) cross-traffic alert Navigation w/Voice Recognition
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Ford Escape S
 26,161 KM
$19,695 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 25,478 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 268,901 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory