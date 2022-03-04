$48,000+ tax & licensing
$48,000
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2018 Lincoln MKC
2018 Lincoln MKC
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$48,000
+ taxes & licensing
108,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8593403
- Stock #: NL11777A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour CAPPUCCINO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD Select, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A SELECT
SELECT PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) cross-traffic alert Navigation w/Voice Recognition
ENGINE: 2.0L TURBOCHARGED I-4 (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2