Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2018 Mazda CX-5

88,132 KM

Details Description

$22,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12426084

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Bluetooth

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12426084
  2. 12426084
  3. 12426084
  4. 12426084
  5. 12426084
  6. 12426084
  7. 12426084
Contact Seller

$22,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,132KM
VIN JM3KFBDM8J0386935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,132 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla CE | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | XM | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Toyota Corolla CE | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | XM | Cruise 50,726 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Roof | Cam | USB | Htseats | Warranty to 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Roof | Cam | USB | Htseats | Warranty to 2028 71,919 KM $25,739 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2031 for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2031 37,784 KM $45,491 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5