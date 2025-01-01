$22,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Bluetooth
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Bluetooth
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$22,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,132KM
VIN JM3KFBDM8J0386935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,132 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2018 Toyota Corolla CE | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | XM | Cruise 50,726 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS | Roof | Cam | USB | Htseats | Warranty to 2028 71,919 KM $25,739 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2031 37,784 KM $45,491 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$22,491
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2018 Mazda CX-5