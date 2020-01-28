Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD ONLY $115 PER WEEK TAX IN

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,679KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570608
  • Stock #: 8529C
  • VIN: jm3kfbcm5j0388529
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

ONLY $115 PER WEEK. 2018 MAZDA CX-5 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE. ONLY 14679 KMS. 1 OWNER. DEALER MAINTAINED. SUPER CLEAN CAR. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER TAIL GATE AND MORE. 2 YEAR NO CHARGE MAINTENANCE. THIS ONE WON'T LAST. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE OR APPLY ONLINE. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Power Tailgate
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Automatic day-night rearview mirror
  • Driver Electric Seat
  • Rear-Window Wiper
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

