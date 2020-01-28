ONLY $115 PER WEEK. 2018 MAZDA CX-5 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE. ONLY 14679 KMS. 1 OWNER. DEALER MAINTAINED. SUPER CLEAN CAR. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER TAIL GATE AND MORE. 2 YEAR NO CHARGE MAINTENANCE. THIS ONE WON'T LAST. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE OR APPLY ONLINE.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seats

Rear-Folding Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Alarm System

FULLY EQUIPPED

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Aux input

Power Tailgate

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Automatic day-night rearview mirror

Driver Electric Seat

Rear-Window Wiper

Cross-Traffic Alert

Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.