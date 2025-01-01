$17,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6568M
- Mileage 42,544 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-850-8658