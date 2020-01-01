Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,441KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4446279
  • Stock #: SP19239
  • VIN: JA4J24A57JZ620996
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV GT ELIGBLE FOR $2500 AND 9 YEARS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! FEATURING BLIND SPOT MONITOR ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Subaru XV Cross...
 88,829 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 98,500 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 83,668 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message