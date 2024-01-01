Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2018 Nissan Rogue

92,182 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,182KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS1369A
  • Mileage 92,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Nissan Rogue