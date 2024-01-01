$20,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N626171A
- Mileage 71,197 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2018 Nissan Rogue SV SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 38473 kilometers below market average!Gun Metallic 2018 Nissan Rogue SV SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM AWD CVT with Xtronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
