2018 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
43,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8242875
- Stock #: PA0372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 43,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Remote Start System
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Spray-in bedliner
Monotone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Black RAM 2500 Badge Black 6.4L Hemi Badge
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BENCH SEAT W/TREAD PATTERN (S9) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
