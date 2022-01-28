2018 RAM 2500

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 8 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 43,881 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Remote Start System Park-Sense rear park assist system Exterior Spray-in bedliner Additional Features Monotone Paint Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4) WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD) ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Black RAM 2500 Badge Black 6.4L Hemi Badge COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature... DIESEL GREY/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BENCH SEAT W/TREAD PATTERN (S9) -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage High-Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-...

