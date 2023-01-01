Menu
2018 RAM 3500

91,143 KM

Details Description Features

$66,745

+ tax & licensing
$66,745

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

LARAMIE | 6.7L Diesel | 6'4" Box

2018 RAM 3500

LARAMIE | 6.7L Diesel | 6'4" Box

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$66,745

+ taxes & licensing

91,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10130274
  • Stock #: PS2440A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,143 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBrilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2018 Ram 3500 Laramie4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Clearance Lamps
Body-colour running boards
Spray-in bedliner
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD

Interior

Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Remote Start System
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
220-Amp Alternator

Additional Features

Monotone Paint Application
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
LED BED LIGHTING
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Premium Taillamps Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Highline Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Black Exterior Mirrors Bifunc Projector Headlamps w/Black Painted Front Bumper Black Power Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors ...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Intake Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road Black Wheel Centre Hub
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Premium Instrument Panel Bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

