$66,745+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3808
2018 RAM 3500
LARAMIE | 6.7L Diesel | 6'4" Box
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$66,745
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10130274
- Stock #: PS2440A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 91,143 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBrilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat2018 Ram 3500 Laramie4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you?re in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We?re confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.