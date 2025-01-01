Menu
Freshly traded 2018 Ram Promaster 3500

2018 RAM Cargo Van

168,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster High Roof

13115939

2018 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster High Roof

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6URVHG4JE110278

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Freshly traded 2018 Ram Promaster 3500

BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT
TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
CARGO PARTITION W/O WINDOW -inc: Delete Inside Rear View Mirror
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 RAM Cargo Van