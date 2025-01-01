$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster High Roof
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
168,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6URVHG4JE110278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly traded 2018 Ram Promaster 3500
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
DOUBLE PASSENGER'S SEAT
TIRES: 225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
CARGO PARTITION W/O WINDOW -inc: Delete Inside Rear View Mirror
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
2018 RAM Cargo Van