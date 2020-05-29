Menu
Account
Sign In
$32,907

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier w/Tech Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

  1. 5063490
  2. 5063490
  3. 5063490
  4. 5063490
  5. 5063490
  6. 5063490
  7. 5063490
  8. 5063490
  9. 5063490
  10. 5063490
  11. 5063490
  12. 5063490
  13. 5063490
  14. 5063490
Contact Seller

$32,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,416KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5063490
  • Stock #: 4659P
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC7JH554659
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150



Remainder of Factory Warranty. Extended Warranty Available
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 28,541 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 44,259 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Encore Pr...
 77,853 KM
$13,494 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory