2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,066KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4447104
  • Stock #: 8330A1
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC4J3217197
Exterior Colour
Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150



Remainder of Factory Warranty. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet
  • Apple Play

