2018 Subaru Outback

LOCATED AT

Steele Subaru

3737 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 407-8707

1 (877) 847-8150







Remainder of Factory Warranty. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Android Auto Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

Additional Features Tonneau Cover

MP3

Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.