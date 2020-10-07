Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

46,401 KM

Details

$24,430

+ tax & licensing
$24,430

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Touring

2018 Subaru Outback

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$24,430

+ taxes & licensing

46,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5873214
  • Stock #: D12666A
  • VIN: 4S4BSDDC0J3311471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D12666A
  • Mileage 46,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 20764 kilometers below market average!Crimson Red Pearl2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i TouringAWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

