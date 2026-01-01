$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,592 KM
Vehicle Description
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system and manual mode w/paddle shift controls, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Subaru Crosstrek is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *Stop by Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707
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902-407-8707