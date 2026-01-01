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ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 7 Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system and manual mode w/paddle shift controls, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Subaru Crosstrek is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *Stop by Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

125,592 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14139553

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-407-8707

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Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAMC0J8210022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,592 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Subaru Crosstrek boasts a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: Automatic Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system and manual mode w/paddle shift controls, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Subaru Crosstrek is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *Stop by Steele Subaru located at 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Subaru

3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-407-XXXX

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902-407-8707

Alternate Numbers
1-888-804-7945
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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-407-8707

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek