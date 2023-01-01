Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

81,541 KM

Details Description

$36,245

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

se

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

81,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: S10733A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Ua2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SEAWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

