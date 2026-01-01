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Recent Arrival!Odometer is 10572 kilometers below market average!Blazing Blue Pearl2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V64WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2018 Toyota Tacoma

125,541 KM

Details Description

$36,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Watch This Vehicle
14102062

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$36,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
125,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN8JX035732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA3723A
  • Mileage 125,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 10572 kilometers below market average!Blazing Blue Pearl2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V64WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$36,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2018 Toyota Tacoma