$36,250+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$36,250
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PA3723A
- Mileage 125,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 10572 kilometers below market average!Blazing Blue Pearl2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V64WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own AwardsALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
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902-982-3808