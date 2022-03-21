Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

30,326 KM

Details Description

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

TRD Off Road

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

30,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8695226
  • Stock #: ND51967A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,326 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Off Road, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

