Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 5307272
  2. 5307272
  3. 5307272
  4. 5307272
  5. 5307272
  6. 5307272
  7. 5307272
  8. 5307272
  9. 5307272
  10. 5307272
  11. 5307272
  12. 5307272
  13. 5307272
  14. 5307272
  15. 5307272
  16. 5307272
  17. 5307272
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,900KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307272
  • Stock #: SP20098
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30JA087297
Exterior Colour
Absolutely Red
Interior Colour
Light Grey/Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2018 TOYOTA YARIS ONLY 14,000KM! WELL EQUIPPED LIMITED EDITION MODEL! SAVE THOUSANDS OVER A NEW MODEL, THIS YARIS IS LOADED WITH FEATURES AND TOYOTA LEGENDARY RELIABLITY

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2000 Dodge Neon HIGH...
 151,169 KM
$1,593 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit LX w/...
 208,833 KM
$3,793 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Sonata GL
 123,737 KM
$2,393 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory