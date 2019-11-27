Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,203KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4391109
  • Stock #: 504711QA
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA2JC555408
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline equipped with leather interior, memory seating, heated front and rear seats, cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with parking sensor, remote starter, satellite radio, navigation, climate control, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control and much more.This Atlas will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the remainder of the factory bumper to bumper, roadside assistance and powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

Remainder of Factory Warranty. Remainder of factory bumper to bumper, roadside assistance and powertrain warranty
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

