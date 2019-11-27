2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Colonial Honda
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline equipped with leather interior, memory seating, heated front and rear seats, cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, backup camera with parking sensor, remote starter, satellite radio, navigation, climate control, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control and much more.This Atlas will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the remainder of the factory bumper to bumper, roadside assistance and powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.
Remainder of Factory Warranty. Remainder of factory bumper to bumper, roadside assistance and powertrain warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
