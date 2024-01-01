Menu
Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2018 Volkswagen Golf

117,000 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

