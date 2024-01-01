$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
2018 Volkswagen Golf