Menu
Account
Sign In
$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi e-tron

2019 Audi e-tron

Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi e-tron

Technik

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

Contact Seller

$77,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,838KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5161847
  • Stock #: PA0704
  • VIN: WA1VAAGE2KB005597
Exterior Colour
Antigua Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Audi Halifax
6077 Columbus Street
Halifax B3K-0E9
(902) 453-2834
1 (855) 291-4278

Vehicle arriving soon, Check with us for details!EXPERIENCE THE EXTRAORDINARY

We have changed your pre-owned vehicle buying experience. Why is it extraordinary?

Our best price upfront. Zero hassles. Competitive market based no-haggle price is the same online as it is on the lot, and we offer great flexible financing & leasing options.Extraordinary reconditioning to meet our high standards. We provide documentation including Carfax reports.Expert knowledge and full disclosure pricing up front that you can understand.On line virtual trade assessments on your current car. With the right information you provide, we will give you a value your current car is worth on trade based on the current market***An extraordinary ownership experience after the sale with top rated services and communication.

although every precaution has been made to depict this vehicle accurately, some data may be lost or reconfigured on upload. Please contact us directly to confirm actual vehicle equipment and details. It is the sole responsibility of the purchaser to verify all options to be accurate.***final assessment by Audi Halifax in person prior to contract/deal finalization to confirm actual condition and validation of trade in offer.

Warranty is Available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 74,033 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Forte SX LU...
 218,505 KM
$5,216 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento LX
 77,925 KM
$17,477 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory