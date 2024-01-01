Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Blue2019 Audi S5 3.0 Technik quattroquattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 349hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

72,605 KM

Details Description

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0 Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0 Technik

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TL2804A
  • Mileage 72,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Blue2019 Audi S5 3.0 Technik quattroquattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 349hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 95,614 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 22,250 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited w/Tech for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited w/Tech 81,654 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S5 Sportback