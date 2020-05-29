2019 Chevrolet Spark

+ taxes & licensing
Delivers 38 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD), ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable.This Chevrolet Spark Features the Following Options Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14 (35.6 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front center stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall.Visit Us Today A short visit to Steele Valley Chevrolet located at 9184 Commercial Street, New Minas, NS, NS B4N3V9 can get you a reliable Spark today!DisclaimerPlease verify all information with a Steele Valley representative.
