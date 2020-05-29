Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT ALLOYS BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT ALLOYS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,440KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129429
  • Stock #: SP20076
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA7KC748569
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

Delivers 38 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Spark boasts a Gas I4 1.4L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD), ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable.This Chevrolet Spark Features the Following Options Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 (38.1 cm) aluminum, Wheel, 14 (35.6 cm) steel spare (Requires (ZAL) T105/70D14 blackwall spare tire.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, USB data ports, 2, illuminated located in the front center stack storage bin, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall.Visit Us Today A short visit to Steele Valley Chevrolet located at 9184 Commercial Street, New Minas, NS, NS B4N3V9 can get you a reliable Spark today!DisclaimerPlease verify all information with a Steele Valley representative.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Subaru Outback ...
 78,468 KM
$20,829 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Legacy 2...
 161,459 KM
$9,525 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highlander
 155,346 KM
$15,106 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory