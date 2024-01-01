Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,881 KM

Details Description

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | Cloth | Bluetooth | Cruise

12000208

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus | Cloth | Bluetooth | Cruise

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,881KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG0KR687453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 76141A
  • Mileage 148,881 KM

Vehicle Description

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan