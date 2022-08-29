2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$32,877 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9212374

9212374 Stock #: S27523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 74,562 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" BLACK (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.