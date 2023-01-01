2019 Ford Edge

Listing ID: 10480677

10480677 Stock #: S17852

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Active Transmission Warm-Up (STD) ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.