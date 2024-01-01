Menu
Account
Sign In
FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2019 Ford Edge SEL is a mid-size SUV known for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and advanced technology features. Heres a detailed overview of its key features and specifications:2019 Ford Edge SEL OverviewEngine and PerformanceEngine: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 (EcoBoost)Power: 250 horsepowerTorque: 275 lb-ftTransmission: 8-speed automaticDrivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) with available all-wheel drive (AWD)Fuel Economy:FWD: Approximately 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highwayAWD: Slightly lower due to added weight and drivetrain componentsExterior FeaturesWheels: 18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheelsLighting: Automatic LED headlights and LED signature lightingExterior Design: Sleek and modern design with a bold front grille, body-color door handles and mirrorsOther Features: Privacy glass, power liftgateInterior FeaturesSeating:Cloth upholstery with power-adjustable front seats (10-way driver, 4-way passenger)Heated front seatsClimate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate controlInfotainment:SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreenApple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibilitySiriusXM Satellite Radio6-speaker audio systemConvenience:Keyless entry and push-button startFordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspotRearview cameraSteering wheel-mounted controlsSafety and Driver AssistanceStandard Safety Features:Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)Lane-Keeping SystemBlind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic AlertRearview CameraPost-Collision BrakingEnhanced Active Park Assist (available as part of optional packages)Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go (available as part of optional packages)Cargo SpaceCargo Capacity:39.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats73.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded downPricingStarting Price: Around $34,000 USD (varies based on location and optional features)SummaryThe 2019 Ford Edge SEL is a well-rounded mid-size SUV offering a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced safety features, and modern technology. Its turbocharged engine provides a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for families and individuals looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle. The SEL trim adds several comfort and convenience features that enhance the overall driving experience.

2019 Ford Edge

114,871 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 11419058
  2. 11419058
Contact Seller

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,871 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!Steele Certified120 Point Inspection has been completed.Current service and motor vehicle inspection have been completed.A Carfax vehicle history report will be provided.Buy with confidence.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The 2019 Ford Edge SEL is a mid-size SUV known for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and advanced technology features. Here's a detailed overview of its key features and specifications:2019 Ford Edge SEL OverviewEngine and PerformanceEngine: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 (EcoBoost)Power: 250 horsepowerTorque: 275 lb-ftTransmission: 8-speed automaticDrivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD) with available all-wheel drive (AWD)Fuel Economy:FWD: Approximately 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highwayAWD: Slightly lower due to added weight and drivetrain componentsExterior FeaturesWheels: 18-inch Sparkle Silver-painted aluminum wheelsLighting: Automatic LED headlights and LED signature lightingExterior Design: Sleek and modern design with a bold front grille, body-color door handles and mirrorsOther Features: Privacy glass, power liftgateInterior FeaturesSeating:Cloth upholstery with power-adjustable front seats (10-way driver, 4-way passenger)Heated front seatsClimate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate controlInfotainment:SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreenApple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibilitySiriusXM Satellite Radio6-speaker audio systemConvenience:Keyless entry and push-button startFordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspotRearview cameraSteering wheel-mounted controlsSafety and Driver AssistanceStandard Safety Features:Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)Lane-Keeping SystemBlind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic AlertRearview CameraPost-Collision BrakingEnhanced Active Park Assist (available as part of optional packages)Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go (available as part of optional packages)Cargo SpaceCargo Capacity:39.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats73.4 cubic feet with the rear seats folded downPricingStarting Price: Around $34,000 USD (varies based on location and optional features)SummaryThe 2019 Ford Edge SEL is a well-rounded mid-size SUV offering a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced safety features, and modern technology. Its turbocharged engine provides a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for families and individuals looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle. The SEL trim adds several comfort and convenience features that enhance the overall driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Active Transmission Warm-Up (STD)
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Edge SEL 114,871 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen for sale in Halifax, NS
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition 21,344 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge