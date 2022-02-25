$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
22,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8327334
- Stock #: NA41364A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, SEL 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
