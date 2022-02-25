Menu
2019 Ford Escape

22,825 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

22,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: NA41364A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NA41364A
  • Mileage 22,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, SEL 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
