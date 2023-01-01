2019 Ford Explorer

$66,089 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 5 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10042953

10042953 Stock #: TE27757A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour MED CREAM NIRV LTH-TRM SEAT

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 54,559 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2ND ROW CONSOLE WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD) EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A DUAL-HEADREST REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Note: 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints are 2-way w/DVD headrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.