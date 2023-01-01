$66,089+ tax & licensing
902-982-3808
2019 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$66,089
- Listing ID: 10042953
- Stock #: TE27757A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour MED CREAM NIRV LTH-TRM SEAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 54,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsWhite Platinum Clearcoat Metallic2019 Ford Explorer Platinum4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
