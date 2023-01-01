Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

54,559 KM

$66,089

+ tax & licensing
$66,089

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$66,089

+ taxes & licensing

54,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10042953
  • Stock #: TE27757A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour MED CREAM NIRV LTH-TRM SEAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 54,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsWhite Platinum Clearcoat Metallic2019 Ford Explorer Platinum4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2ND ROW CONSOLE
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
DUAL-HEADREST REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Note: 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints are 2-way w/DVD headrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
