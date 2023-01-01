Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

51,563 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,563KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9459709
  • Stock #: PS3092

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 51,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, XLT 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST (STD)

