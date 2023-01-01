$68,349+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,349
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$68,349
+ taxes & licensing
101,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10068234
- Stock #: NA90411A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,640 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2