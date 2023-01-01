RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM

POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)