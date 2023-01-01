Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

101,640 KM

Details Description Features

$68,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$68,349

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$68,349

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068234
  • Stock #: NA90411A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,640 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Kia Soul 2u ECO
 124,098 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 51,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 78,624 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory