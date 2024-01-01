$36,491+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat | Leather | Htd&cooled seats | 360 cam
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat | Leather | Htd&cooled seats | 360 cam
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$36,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,886KM
VIN 1FTEW1E53KFA46551
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,886 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$36,491
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2019 Ford F-150