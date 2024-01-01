Menu
Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

2019 Ford F-150

94,457 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,457KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E49KKD60885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,457 KM

Vehicle Description

Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
2019 Ford F-150