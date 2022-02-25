Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) -inc: cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage (BLIS sensor in LED taillamp)

HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights

ABYSS GREY

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...