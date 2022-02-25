Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

86,073 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8273805
  2. 8273805
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8273805
  • Stock #: ND14729A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,073 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) -inc: cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage (BLIS sensor in LED taillamp)
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights
ABYSS GREY
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD and upgraded rear bumper Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Ele...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2021 Ford F-150 XL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,775 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX-W...
 147,392 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory