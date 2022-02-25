$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8273805
- Stock #: ND14729A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,073 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS) -inc: cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage (BLIS sensor in LED taillamp)
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights
ABYSS GREY
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD and upgraded rear bumper Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Ele...
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2