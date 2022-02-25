$60,799+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
147,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8331153
- Stock #: ND14734A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 147,117 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
AGATE BLACK
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic high-gloss painted pockets Tires: P...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 300 lbs Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver co...
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD and upgraded rear bumper Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster Driver configurable Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Ele...
