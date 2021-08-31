Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-450

32,648 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-450

2019 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7771518
  • Stock #: 21P236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Interior Colour COCOA LEATHER
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC
REAR INFLATABLE SEAT BELTS
FRONT WHEEL WELL LINERS
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140) SelectShift and tow/haul mode (STD)
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system 1 frame under-bed cross member 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall Note: shorter pickup boxes ...
TIRES: 225/70RX19.5G BSW TRACTION (STD)
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application (pickup max plow weight is 850 lbs.) Note: Restrictions apply; see Super Duty supplemental reference manual or body builders layout book for details Upgraded front spri...
TRAILER CAMERA PREP KIT (DEALER INSTALLED) -inc: loose camera and wiring bundle Display appears in 8" centre stack screen
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 73,076 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Navigat...
 29,793 KM
$82,920 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 185,764 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory