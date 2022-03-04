Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

68,357 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SE

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8562509
  • Stock #: TA50344A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, SE Sedan, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

