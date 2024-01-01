$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Fusion
HYBRID
2019 Ford Fusion
HYBRID
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
29,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Titanium FWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
