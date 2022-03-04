Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

11,767 KM

GT

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8585864
  2. 8585864
11,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8585864
  • Stock #: PS7979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, GT Fastback, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Mini spare wheel & tire
3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
ENGINE: 5.0L TI-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) (STD)
EBONY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: driver memory recline 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC -inc: Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Remote Start System 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle
BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Black Blade Decklid Spoiler Black Front & Rear Pony Badges Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum Tires: 19"
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: selectable drive modes w/toggle switches Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control Ambient Lighting w/MyColor 4.2" cluster Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM MP3 capable 9 speakers and 6-month prepaid subscription...

