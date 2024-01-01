Menu
Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat2019 Ford Ranger Lariat4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2019 Ford Ranger

61,146 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,146KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,146 KM

HOT PEPPER RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTO (STD)
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: exposed steel bash plate Terrain Management System Trail Control Electronic-Locking Rear Differential Off-Road Screen in Cluster Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks Exposed Front Tow Hooks FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID -inc: Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Wipers Technology Package Adaptive Cruise Control Voice-Activated Navigation pinch-to-zoom capability SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Note: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link servic...
BED UTILITY PACKAGE -inc: Drop-In Bedliner 12V Power Plug
LARIAT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD 2 Front Chrome Tow Hooks Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2019 Ford Ranger