<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;> </span>

2019 Ford Transit

101,501 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

VAN

2019 Ford Transit

VAN

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,501KM
VIN 1FTYR1CM4KKB44297

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 101,501 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Tow Hooks

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Auxiliary Audio Input

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

