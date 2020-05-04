Menu
2019 Honda Civic

SI

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953594
  • Stock #: 217605B
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E50KH200713
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This new arrival Aegean Blue Metallic SI is very rare! It was purchased new at Colonial Honda and has had one owner. It is loaded with performance and features like a 205-hp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Standard equipment includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, six airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, electronic stability and traction control, a rear camera, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, a power sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control, SiriusXM satellite radio, 10 performance speakers, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, HondaLink emergency SOS and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity and much more. It will be fully reconditioned and get a new MVI and full tank of gas. Contact us for a personalized walkaround video or an at home test drive.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Security
  • Alarm
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

