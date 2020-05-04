2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
This new arrival Aegean Blue Metallic SI is very rare! It was purchased new at Colonial Honda and has had one owner. It is loaded with performance and features like a 205-hp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Standard equipment includes 18-inch aluminum wheels, six airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, electronic stability and traction control, a rear camera, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, a power sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control, SiriusXM satellite radio, 10 performance speakers, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen display, HondaLink emergency SOS and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity and much more. It will be fully reconditioned and get a new MVI and full tank of gas. Contact us for a personalized walkaround video or an at home test drive.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
